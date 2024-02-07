‘I lost my shelter’: Asad Siddiqui’s father passes away

The father of film and TV actor Asad Siddiqui passed away, he announced via Instagram stories on Wednesday morning.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Asad Siddiqui took to his Instagram handle a couple of hours to share the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing, on Tuesday night. In the text stories, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor penned, “Last night I lost my shelter, my power and my strength and everything that I have. I lost the most powerful man in our family, the pillar, Abu!”

He continued, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved father. His departure from this world has left an immense void in our lives and we are overwhelmed with grief.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“Abba was our pillar of strength, wisdom and unconditional love. His presence brought light and warmth to our family, and his absence leaves us with profound sorrow. At 85, he left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us forever,” Siddiqui added and requested, “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to come to terms with this profound loss.”

His wife, actor Zara Noor Abbas also turned to her Instagram feed, with the two picture gallery of her late father-in-law and wrote, “I love you Abu Jaan! My favourite boys!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Several social users including the showbiz fraternity took to the comments section of the posts, extending their condolences to the grieving family.

Fiza Ali’s sister passes away after prolonged illness