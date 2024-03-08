Asad Toor sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Friday sent YouTuber and journalist Asad Toor to jail on judicial remand in the case of allegations against institutions and civil servants, ARY News reported.

As per details, additional district session judge Tahir Abbas Sipra rejected Asad Toor’s plea seeking discharge from the cases.

The judicial magistrate court also rejected the plea seeking an extension of the YouTuber’s physical remand.

Earlier, a district and sessions court of Islamabad sent YouTuber Asad Toor to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) remand for three days in the case of allegations against institutions and civil servants.