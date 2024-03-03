Asad Toor’s physical remand extended for three days

Toor was presented before the Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah after his remand expired today. At the outset of the hearing, the FIA had pleaded with the court to grant vlogger Toor’s remand for nine days, while the latter’s counsels opposed the request.

After hearing the arguments, Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah granted Asad Toor’s remand for three days.

On February 27, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Muhammad Shabbir had sent the vlogger on a five-day physical remand and directed the agency to produce the accused again on March 3, 2024.

According to the FIR against Toor, the vlogger allegedly ran a malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms X and YouTube.

It added that he had fueled anti-state activities through social media and he has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.