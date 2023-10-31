Asad Umar, Aleema, Uzma Khan’s bail extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday extended the interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Aleema and Uzma Khan, in May 9 attack cases, ARY News reported.

Sisters of the PTI chairman, Aleema, Uzma Khan and former minister Asad Umar are accused of attacking state properties on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The ATC Judge subsequently scheduled further arguments on the pre-arrest bails for November 22.

Protests had broken out across Pakistan after the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.