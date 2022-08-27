Asad Umar challenges contempt notice from ECP before SHC

KARACHI: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar on Saturday challenged a contempt notice from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Sindh High Court (SHC), terming it unconstitutional, ARY NEWS reported.

In a petition filed before the high court, the PTI general secretary said that the contempt notice served to him on August 19 was against the Constitution and the ECP should be stopped from taking action until the high court decides on the matter.

Asad Umar made federal law ministry and chief election commissioner as respondents in the case and argued that as per the Constitution, the ECP reserves no right to exercise powers of a court and even the institution is not mention in Article 204 of the Constitution.

“The notice served from the Election Commission is against the basic right of freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution,” he added.

On August 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

According to details, the ECP has issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudry and ordered them to report themselves or via an attorney to the ECP to submit their answer to the notice on August 30.

