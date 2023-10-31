Asad Umar claims he was invited to join IPP

LAHORE: Former federal minister Asad Umar on Tuesday claimed he was invited to join Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), but he denied it, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC), Asad Umar said he stands firmly united with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“It’s their politics, best of luck to them,” Asad Umar said while revealing he was invited to join IPP by leaving PTI.

The former federal minister said the issue of smog has intensified in Punjab even before the start of November.

He underlined the need for high-quality fuel to address the increasing smog threat.

Read more: Three women leaders quit PTI, join Jahangir Tareen-led IPP

It is to be noted that a number of political leaders have recently joined IPP after quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On October 24, three women politicians who were amongst the central Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders left their political party and joined Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Three PTI women leaders including Andleeb Abbas, Sadia Sohail and Sumaira Bokhari announced to join IPP after holding a meeting with Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen today. Aun Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

While talking to the journalists, Andleeb Abbas said that the political parties or personalities are not bigger than the national cause. She added that the [political and economic] situation of Pakistan is in turmoil and her cause is linked to the welfare of the common man.