Minister sounds alarm as Covid-19 hospital admissions rise rapidly

KARACHI: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar sounded alarm on Thursday saying Covid-19 hospital admissions and number of critical patients are rising rapidly.

“Rapid build up starting to take place in covid patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care. This indian variant has caused devastation in countries in the region,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He appealed to people to follow SOPs and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Pakistan recorded 2,545 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of confirmed infections to 981,392.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 22,689. A total of 48,910 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 2,545 patients came back positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 5.20 per cent.