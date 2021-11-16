Asad Umar urges investors to explore more opportunities under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has invited the Chinese investors to explore more opportunities in industrial, agricultural and information technology sectors in Pakistan under the CPEC.

Chairing a meeting of Chinese investors in Islamabad, he said that due to the special relationship between Pakistan and China, the government and people of Pakistan are eager to see much greater investment from China.

He said a facilitation center has also been set up in the CPEC Authority to provide help to the Chinese investors. Asad Umar said, a CPEC Cabinet Committee has also been set up to resolve investors’ issues.

He said that business-to-business collaboration would be the hallmark of this phase of CPEC.

Read more: Efforts afoot to sabotage CPEC projects, says Asad Umar

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador of China to Pakistan said that Chinese enterprises will work closely with CPEC Authority to increase their business and investment activities in Pakistan.

Earlier, Asad Umar had said that efforts are underway to fail the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Reacting to a recent report of an American Think Tank on China Pakistan Economic Corridor at a news conference, he had said details about the corridor project have been shared on multiple occasions including at the level of parliament. He categorically stated that the CPEC related projects are transparent and carry no hidden debt.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!