Asad Umar gives nod to power projects for 10 years

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar approved power production projects for the course of a decade, ARY News reported.

He chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Energy on which upcoming plans were discussed.

The agendas included the setting up of three new nuclear plants in the Thar region of Sindh.

The construction of windmills for generations up to 4,000 megawatts was also talked about as well.

He was informed that the clean energy production project will be completed by 2030, while power generation from fuel will increase from 69 to 87 per cent.

The supply of low cost and clean electricity will be the first priority.

Umar was informed about the Federal Investigation Agency’s probe of the energy shortage back in 2020.

The minister instructed the investigation agency to take action against the culprits.