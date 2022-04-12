Asad Umar says PTI to file petition against harassment of social media workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary-general and former federal minister Asad Umar on Tuesday announced to move Islamabad High Court (IHC) against harassment of PTI social medial workers.

The petition against harassment of PTI workers is ready and would be filed tomorrow, Asad Umar said in his tweet.

Petition challenging the harassment of pti social media activists has been finalized and will be filed in high courts tomorrow morning. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 12, 2022

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested five suspects, including a political activist, for allegedly running an online smear campaign against the country’s armed forces.

These arrests were made as a result of several raids in Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi by the cybercrime wing of the federal agency. The suspects have been handed over to the counter-terrorism wing of the FIA. Political activist Maqsood Arif was among those arrested.

