32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Asad Umar retires from politics, quits PTI

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and PTI leader Asad Umar on Saturday announced his retirement from politics, ARY News reported.

“After over a decade of public life I have decided to quit the politics,” Asad Umar, who joined the PTI in year 2012, said in his retirement statement.

Asad who also held various party offices including secretary general said, “I am also resigning from basic membership of the PTI.”

He said, “I am not agreed with the policy of confrontation with state institutions”. “Such policies result in serious collision with institutions and not in national interest,” he remarked.

Umar expressed his gratitude to the people who remained with him. He also thanked his NA-54 team and voters for his repeated election from the Islamabad constituency.

“I have tried my best to serve the constituency, which elected me,” he said.

“May Allah bless the nation with his bounties,” he said in the message.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.