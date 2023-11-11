Asad Umar retires from politics, quits PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and PTI leader Asad Umar on Saturday announced his retirement from politics, ARY News reported.

“After over a decade of public life I have decided to quit the politics,” Asad Umar, who joined the PTI in year 2012, said in his retirement statement.

Asad who also held various party offices including secretary general said, “I am also resigning from basic membership of the PTI.”

He said, “I am not agreed with the policy of confrontation with state institutions”. “Such policies result in serious collision with institutions and not in national interest,” he remarked.

Umar expressed his gratitude to the people who remained with him. He also thanked his NA-54 team and voters for his repeated election from the Islamabad constituency.

“I have tried my best to serve the constituency, which elected me,” he said.

“May Allah bless the nation with his bounties,” he said in the message.