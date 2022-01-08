Asad Umar says Green Line BRTS to be fully operational on Jan 10

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the federal-funded Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) will be made fully operational on January 10, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing an event in Karachi, Asad Umar said that Green Line BRTS will become fully operational on January 10. He said that the federal government is developing the metropolis as there was no existing infrastructure there.

Asad Umar demanded a powerful local government in accordance with the constitution of the Bhutto-era. He said that they will not beg for Karachi’s development anymore.

Regarding the Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme, Asad Umar said that the nationals were being provided with financial assistance and the federal government distributed Rs66 billion among deserving people of Sindh during the COVID-19 lockdown.

EXPLAINER: Can Green Line alone resolve Karachi transport woes?

He said that a project like the Ehsaas programme had neither been launched in Pakistan nor anyone worked for the young generation.

He said that the progress of the Kamyab Jawab Programme is also remarkable and the federal government is going to launch its Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

Green Line BRTS

The green line bus service will be made fully operational from January 10 and its duration will be from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route. The bus service will cater to 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.

80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training.

Around 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi have been completed. Another three stations to extend the service to Municipal Park are yet to be constructed.

Ticket prices

The government has yet to announce the ticket prices for the Green Line BRT project. However, according to experts, the government will set Rs15 minimum and Rs55 maximum prices for bus service.

The Green Line project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 22 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.

