PDM targeting judges whose verdict brought them into power: Asad Umar 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said that the PDM parties are targeting judges whose verdict brought them into power, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Asad Umar said that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) should be held as per the constitution, not on someone’s desire because the election is held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies according to the constitution.

He said that in 2018 the coalition parties accused the establishment of bringing the PTI chief Imran Khan into Power now they have changed their narrative and blamed Results Transmission System (RTS).

The PTI leader Asad Umar maintained that the three judges who are targeted by the PDM parties had rejected the former deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling. He added that later on as a result of this ruling, the PDM parties made the federal government.

He clarified that the Supreme Court didn’t order but suggested that the politicians should hold talks and find out a solution to this current crisis and uphold the constitution.

Asad Umar further said that despite talks the government approach is not positive because they have been targeting PTI leaders and workers which may not lead to a single-point outcome.

