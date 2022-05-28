Asad Umar says incumbent govt cannot take right decisions for masses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar has said that the incumbent coalition government is not independent in its decisions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Reacting to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the nation, Asad Umar said that the PM did not talk about the term in his speech, Marriyum Aurangzeb was threatening the nation to complete the term. The ‘imported government’ had been rejected by the people from the very first day. The nation knows that this government came into power through external power and the conscience of the people, Umar said and added these people are not capable of governing.

Asad Umar said that this government is dragging the country into a quagmire. Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the National Security Committee meeting which confirmed the letter. Interference in both the meetings of the National Security Committee was confirmed.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan had said that he would not impose a burden on the people and would buy oil from Russia, but the Shehbaz Sharif government issued a royal decree to increase the fuel prices by Rs30 per litre. The government was not taking care of the masses.

He said that the announcement of the reduction of prices at utility stores is just an attempt to make the masses fool. The lecture on corruption does not look good from Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI leader said.

Imran Khan came to serve the country, and did not commit a single rupee of corruption, Imran Khan did not appoint any of his relatives to key posts.

