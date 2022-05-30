Asad Umar says ‘no decision yet to return to National Assembly’

ISLAMABAD: Former Planning Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has asserted that the party’s core committee has not taken any decision on returning to the national assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the ARY News program ‘The Reporters”, Asad Umar rejected reports of PTI returning to national assembly. “Not only PTI but also the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leadership including Maryam Nawaz are talking about new elections,” he pointed out.

“We have heard that the government members wants us to return to assembly, but the incumbent government has never officially asked us to return,” the former planning minister said in response to a question.

He further said that the incumbent government was claiming that the Imran Khan would not reach Islamabad, but there was a never ending caravan with the PTI Chairman on which the government indiscriminately fired tear gas.

“The government demonstrated lawlessness across the country and arrested PTI leaders and activists,” he added. Asad Umar said that the place where his party had asked for permission to protest was denied. However, he said, the PTI government allowed the PDM to protest twice in the same place.

The PTI leader also asked if government claims no one participated in the long march, then why party’s workers and activists were arrested. “The incumbent regime closed the whole country and said people did not come out on Imran’s call,” he added.

The former federal minister said that these people cannot run Pakistan, adding that anger is growing among the people and immediate elections are essential to solve the increasing problems.

Speaking about the party’s future plan, Asad Umar revealed that Imran Khan has has decided on mobilizing the masses and was waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. “After the apex court’s direction it will be clear where Pakistan stands,” he concluded.

