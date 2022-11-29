Asad Umar says ruling alliance claimed power through conspiracy

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has reiterated that the ruling alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claimed power through a conspiracy, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, the PTI leader said that country’s current situation was deteriorating by making deals of consciences under a conspiracy.

Asad Umar noted that the request for extension of retd General Qamar Javed Bajwa came from the Pakistan Army. “He [Bajwa] had made huge mistakes and caused a lot of damage to the country,” the PTI leader alleged.

The former federal minister added that there was a strong relationship between the army and the people in Pakistan. “Unfortunately, in the past eight 8 months, attempts have been made to damage this relationship,” he added.

He lambasted the ‘revengeful action’ against the journalists and some media organisations. He regretted that the state should have taken action at the time when the conspiracy was underway.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire today (November 29) after completing his six-year stint as the COAS.

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly appointed 17th Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The ceremony was attended by the former military leadership, federal ministers, foreign dignitaries and others.

The chief guest General Bajwa was presented guard of honour for the last time as the chief of army staff during the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, General Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda for the last time as chief of army staff. Gen Munir had accompanied him during the visit.

Comments