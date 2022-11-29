General Asim Munir assumes charge as 17th COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Asim Munir on Tuesday took over the command of the Pakistan Army from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in an eminent ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported.

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire today (November 29) after completing his six-year stint as the COAS.

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command to the newly appointed 17th Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The ceremony is being attended by the former military leadership, federal ministers, foreign dignitaries and others.

The chief guest General Bajwa was presented guard of honour for the last time as the chief of army staff during the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, General Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda for the last time as chief of army staff. Gen Munir had accompanied him during the visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had named the then Lt. Gen Asim Munir on November 24, to take charge of the world’s sixth-largest army, with a formal handover from General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Outgoing COAS’s address

Addressing the ceremony, the outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated his successor for being promoted as head of the army.

“I have full faith that under his leadership army will conquer new success and his appointment will prove to be positive for the country,” said General Bajwa.

He added that he was happy to know that he was retiring by handing the army to an able officer like him.

He lauded the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army for enduring peace and stability in the country. “Army is safeguarding country’s territorial boundaries despite limited resources.”

Profile

General Asim Munir- who headed both the Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)- joined Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

Asim Munir Shah commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of Military Intelligence in the year 2017.

In the year 2018, he was appointed as Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was succeeded by Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

He was then posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala. When he was picked for, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The new COAS is a Hafiz-e-Quran and is the first army chief who has headed both the MI and ISI in the past.

