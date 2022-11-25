Gen Asim Munir new COAS, Gen Sahir made CJCSC as govt issues notification

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday notified the appointment of General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

The notification comes after President Arif Alvi Thursday approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s nominations for the next army chief and CJCSC, hours after receiving a summary in this regard.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence , the incumbent CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 27 and 29 respectively.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution […] read with Section 8A of Pakistan Army Act 1952, the president on the advice of the prime minister is pleased to approve the promotion of PA-25031 Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir […] to the rank of General with immediate effect and his appointment as Chief of the Army Staff for a period of three years with effect from 29th November 2022,” a notification read.

Following their appointments, Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee(CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza met with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Also Read: President Dr Arif Alvi signs summary for COAS, CJCSC appointment

The newly-appointed COAS and CJCSC met with President Arif Alvi at the President on President’s invitation. The President congratulated both Generals on their appointments.

My congratulations and best wishes to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee-designate Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of the Army Staff-designate Lt. General Asim Munir on their appointment. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 24, 2022

The COAS and CJCSC met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s house. The Prime Minister congratulated both the Generals and commended their professionalism.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹرعارف علوی سےنئے چیئرمین جوائنٹ چیفس آف اسٹاف کمیٹی جنرل ساحرشمشاد مرزا اورنئے چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف جنرل سیدعاصم منیر کی ایوان صدر میں علیحدہ علیحدہ ملاقاتیں صدرمملکت نےساحرشمشاد مرزا کوجنرل کےعہدے پرترقی اور بطورچیئرمین جائنٹ چیفس آف اسٹاف کمیٹی تعیناتی پرمبارکباد دی pic.twitter.com/vpPWtPb2jh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 24, 2022

Who is Lieutenant General Asim Munir?

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir is the senior most officer after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army.

Lt-Gen Munir entered the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

He was appointed DG of the Military Intelligence in early 2017 and then ISI Director General in October 2018.

He was posted as Gujranwala Corps commander, a position he held for two years, before being moved to the General Headquarters as the quartermaster general.

Lt-Gen Munir is the recipient of the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officers Training School in Mangla. Also, he is the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Who is Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza?

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a three-star general in the Pakistan Army who is currently serving as a commander for Rawalpindi Corps.

The recipient of Hilala-e-Imtiaz (Military) has served in senior leadership positions in his career, including director-general military operations (DGMO), Chief of General Staff, and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters.

Mirza was commissioned in the 8th Battalion of the Sind Regiment as second lieutenant in 1985. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in 2019.

Comments