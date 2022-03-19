Asad Umar says some PTI MNAs from Sindh House vowed to support govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has revealed that two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) residing in the Sindh House vowed their support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asad Umar, while talking to ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai today, revealed that the ruling PTI had issued show-cause notices to three MNAs who are residing in the Sindh House. He said that two MNAs have contacted the party leadership and agreed to remain with the government.

He added that the brother of another MNA had contacted them to assure the lawmaker’s support to the PTI government. All three MNAs belong to Punjab province, Umar said.

Regarding Dr Ramesh Kumar, Umar said that he should clarify his vague statement regarding the PTI.

He said that it was difficult to expose the horse-trading culture before the nation in the past but now, the nation is witnessing the illegal trade of lawmakers 24/7.

Commenting over the Sindh House incident, the federal minister said that a protest should be recorded within the legal boundaries.

Umar expressed hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will survive the no-confidence motion. He appealed to the nationals to join the PTI’s public gathering on March 27 if they want to end the menace of horse-trading from the country.

To a question, he replied that the National Assembly (NA) speaker is the authority to summon or postpone the Lower House session. He termed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement to interrupt the OIC CFM session as ‘an emotional statement’.

He advised Bilawal to refrain from giving such statements regarding the session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as it was an important summit of the Muslim countries after the UN passed a resolution against Islamophobia.

He was of the view that the opposition had deliberated submitted the no-confidence motion at the time of the OIC CFMs session.

