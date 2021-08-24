Unvaccinated people cannot come to Pakistan after Sept 30: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms and the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar has said that unvaccinated people against COVID-19 cannot travel to Pakistan after September 30, ARY News reported.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, NCOC head Asad Umar while announcing the new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 said that people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 cannot come or department from Pakistan after September 30.

“Vaccination has been declared mandatory after September 30 for inbound and outbound passengers.”

He said a number of vaccination centres and mobile vans are on the field, people must get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus in order to save their and others’ lives.

Briefing the media at the NCOC headquarters, he said that about 89 per cent of staff of the schools have been vaccinated and added that van drivers will also not be allowed to run transport facilities at schools after August 31.

Furthermore, in order to travel at the motorways across the country after September 15, at least one dose of the COVID vaccine has been declared mandatory and two doses after October 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan urged the parents especially of the school-going children to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19. The government is providing free of cost vaccines.