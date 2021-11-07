Asad Umar sees PTI govt in Sindh after next polls

KOTRI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday blamed PPP’s Sindh government for creating an artificial price hike in the province by not releasing wheat stock and sugar to mills, ARY News reported.

While addressing a big public meeting and workers convention organized by PTI central region Sindh at Kotri town of district Jamshoro, the federal minister said that the PPP govt had failed to provide basic necessities to the people of Sindh.

“PTI government had disbursed Rs6.5 billion among people of Sindh under Ehsaas Emergency cash during COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, adding that Sindh government failed to provide Sindh people even a penny during Covid-19 difficult time.

He went on to say that Sindh and Punjab are surplus wheat producers but Sindh government had not released wheat to flour mills due to which the price of flour had touched Rs80 per kg as compared to Rs55 per kg price in Punjab.

Some pictures from our jalsa in Kotri today, where Federal Minister @Asad_Umar addressed a great public! pic.twitter.com/PZ8xAUmxcl — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 7, 2021

Asad Umar categorically said that general elections would be held in 2023 and this time PTI will form its government in Sindh. “Next Chief Minister Sindh will be from PTI,” he added.

Speaking about Kamyab Jawan program, the PTI leader said that skill development training was provided to19700 youths of Sindh, of which loans were given to 3200 youths for starting their own businesses.

The federal government had approved projects worth Rs1.8 billion for two universities of Jamshoro district, i-e Sindh University and Mehran Engineering University.

He said the federal government had announced plans to establish a university in Hyderabad but the PPP government had strongly opposed its establishment.

Criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Asad Umar said PDM was a seasonal illness and it outbreaks in winter and will disappear soon.

