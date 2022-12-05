Asad Umar served contempt of court notice

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has served a contempt of court notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar, ARY News reported on Monday.

The contempt of court notice was served to Asad Umar by Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC Rawalpindi bench. The high court stated in the notice that petitions were being heard regarding PTI’s protest demonstrations.

The notice was served on the basis of Asad Umar’s speeches to target the courts in November 26 rally.

The additional registrar of the LHC Rawalpindi bench apprised the judiciary regarding the contemptuous speech of Umar which was aired on TV channels across the country. Umar’s speech was an attempt to attack the honourable judges, it added.

The court has the power to penalise an individual who is involved in targeting the courts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) had penalised senior politician Nehal Hashmi for scandalising the courts in 2017.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench summoned the PTI secretary-general to submit his reply in the contempt case on December 7.

