Asad Umar wants WHO to decide which vaccine is acceptable for foreign travel

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, on Thursday urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to take decisions on vaccine acceptability.

“Vaccine acceptability decisions have to be taken by a global institution like WHO,” Umar, who is holds the planning and development portfolio, tweeted.

“Each country deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country is creating chaos. The health & well being of world citizens cannot become hostage to global geo strategic rivalries

vaccine acceptability decisions have to be taken by a global institution like WHO. Each country deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country is creating chaos. The health & well being of world citizens cannot become hostage to global geo strategic rivalries — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 24, 2021

Apart from AstraZeneca which arrived through Covax, most of the vaccines being administered to people in Pakistan are Chinese.

Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, do not accept Chinese vaccines despite the fact that WHO has registered Sinopharm.