Aseefa Bhutto makes it to National Assembly unopposed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of party co-Chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari, has been elected unopposed as member of National Assembly (MNA) after three opponents withdrew nomination papers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Aseefa Bhutto was elected to National Assembly seat in Shaheed Benazirabad, NA-207, which fell vacant after her father Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan.

The Returning Officer (RO) confirmed that 11 candidates initially submitted their nomination papers for the by-election. However, after scrutiny, only four candidates, including Aseefa, had their papers approved.

In a brief statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan said the remaining three candidates withdrew their nomination papers, resulting in election of Aseefa Bhutto as MNA.

On March 9, Asif Zardari was sworn in as the country’s 14th head of state after he swept the presidential election after obtaining 411 electoral votes.

Aseefa had actively been involved in PPP’s electoral campaign in the run-up to the February 8 general elections and was seen leading various rallies in a bid to seek support for her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. She made her political debut at PPP rally in Multan on November 30, 2020.

Earlier, it was reported that Aseefa Bhutto would become the First Lady of the country.

This landmark move elevates Asifa Bhutto to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s political history. Sources claimed that President Zardari will declare Asifa Bhutto as the first lady of Pakistan.