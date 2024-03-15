Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-election on NA-207

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of party co-Chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari, will contest the by-election on National Assembly seat in Nawabshah, NA-207, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Aseefa Bhutto will contest the upcoming by-election on National Assembly (NA) seat, which fell vacant after her father Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the PPP co-Chairman also instructed party leaders to launch election campaign of Assefa Bhutto. PPP will submit her nomination papers as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier on March 9, Asif Zardari was sworn in as the country’s 14th head of state after he swept the presidential election after obtaining 411 electoral votes.

Aseefa had actively been involved in PPP’s electoral campaign in the run-up to the February 8 general elections and was seen leading various rallies in a bid to seek support for her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Sher made her political debut at PPP rally in Multan on November 30, 2020.

Earlier, it was reported that Aseefa Bhutto would become the First Lady of the country.

This landmark move elevates Asifa Bhutto to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s political history. Sources claimed that President Zardari will declare Asifa Bhutto as the first lady of Pakistan.