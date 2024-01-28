Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address election rallies in Lyari

KARACHI: The election activities have taken momentum in the metropolis with two rallies of the People’s Party scheduled today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will lead a PPP rally to visit various areas of Lyari, the party’s stronghold in Karachi, to boost the election campaign of the party’s candidates in NA-239 and Sindh Assembly.

Aseefa is expected to address the party supporters at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road, Aath Chowk and Ghas Mandi Chowk during her visit of the area.

Pakistan People’s Party has awarded party ticket for Lyari’s National Assembly constituency to Nabil Gabol.

The People’s Party also holding an election public meeting at Five-Star Chowrangi under the District Central chapter of the party.

PPP leaders Dr Asim Hussain, Masroor Ahsan, Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate will address the party meeting.

Former president Asif Zardari will address a public meeting in Hub near Zehri House at Hub Bypass.

With elections just a little over a week away, political parties have geared up their campaigns as multiple rallies are being held today (Sunday).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to hold a public rally in Punjab’s Sialkot district on Sunday.

Former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will address a public gathering in Sialkot today.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

Moreover, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address a rally in Sindh’s Larkana district today.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will hold a public rally in Karachi at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground. The rally will be addressed by JI chief Sirajul Haq.