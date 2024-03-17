Aseefa Bhutto Zardari files nomination papers for NA-207

SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submitted nomination paper for National Assembly seat NA-207 in Shaheed Benazirabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The seat NA-207 fell vacant after her father Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President of Pakistan.

Aseefa Bhutto submitted her nomination form to the returning officer Sher Ali Jamali. Provincial health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and a team of lawyers was accompanied with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

The youngest daughter of President Zardari, first time contesting for a public office in the by election.

Meanwhile, the PPP co-Chairman has instructed party leaders to launch an election campaign of Assefa Bhutto.

Asif Zardari on March 09 sworn in as the country’s 14th head of state after he swept the presidential election bagging 411 electoral votes.

Aseefa had actively been involved in PPP’s electoral campaign in the run-up to the February 8 general elections and was seen leading various rallies in a bid to seek support for her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. She made her political debut at a PPP rally in Multan on November 30, 2020.