ASF arrest female drug smuggler from Lahore

LAHORE: Airport Security Forces (ASF) successfully thwarted the drug smuggling attempt and arrested a female traveler at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the ASF Spokesperson, during the routine checking, the ASF officials discovered a substantial quantity of drugs in the possession of a female passenger who was traveling from Lahore to Doha, Qatar.

The security officials seized a total of 59 capsules containing a mixture of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “ice.”

The ASF took immediate action, offloaded the female passenger from the flight, and was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation and legal action.