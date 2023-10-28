30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
ASF arrest female drug smuggler from Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Airport Security Forces (ASF) successfully thwarted the drug smuggling attempt and arrested a female traveler at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the ASF Spokesperson, during the routine checking, the ASF officials discovered a substantial quantity of drugs in the possession of a female passenger who was traveling from Lahore to Doha, Qatar.

The security officials seized a total of 59 capsules containing a mixture of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “ice.”

The ASF took immediate action, offloaded the female passenger from the flight, and was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation and legal action.

