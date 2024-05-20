ASF foils drug smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Monday successfully thwarted a drug smuggling bid and arrested a Dubai-bound passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported.

The ASF officials claimed to have arrested a passenger, named Mohammad Ahsan, traveling to Dubai from Karachi airport and recovered a total of 2.28 kg of ICE heroine and 420 grams of brown heroine from his possession.

The drug was expertly hid in a dough kneading machine, but the ASF staffers foiled the smuggling attempts by recovering the drugs during the search of the goods.

The ASF officials after initial investigation handed over the arrested accused along with the seized drugs to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials.

Back in March, the Pakistan Navy (PN), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) confiscated a large quantity of drugs consignment worth US $107 million.

As per the details, the three forces conducted a joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in the open sea and thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of narcotics.

The PMSA spokesperson said that a consignment having 1200 Kilogram (kg) of Hash and 300 Kg of crystal or ice was to be transported to international destinations via sea. The value of seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be US $107 million. The retrieved contraband has been handed over to ANF for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The PMSA spokesperson said that successful counter-narcotics operation by the PN, PMSA, and ANF is a testament to the fact that these forces are vigilant and remain committed to preventing the use of Pakistani waters and land for any unlawful purposes.