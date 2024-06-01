ASF foils drug smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Saturday foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested a passenger at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

The ASF spokesperson stated that a total of 5.7 kg of hashish was recovered from a passenger.

According to ASF officials, Arman, a Doha-bound passenger skillfully hidden the said drugs in containers.

However, the ASF personnel foiled the smuggling attempts by recovering drugs during the search of the goods.

ASF officials said that the accused was handed over to ANF officials along with the recovered hashish after preliminary investigation.

Last week, ASF successfully foiled a smuggling attempt at Multan Airport, recovering 950 grams of ice heroin from a passenger of a Dubai-bound flight.

The passenger, identified as Mohammad Ramzan, had expertly concealed the heroin within the iron rods of his bag.

However, ASF personnel detected and recovered the drugs during a thorough search of his luggage.

Following the preliminary investigation, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal process.