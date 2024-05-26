ASF foils heroin smuggling attempt at Multan airport

KARACHI: The Airports Security Force (ASF) on Sunday successfully foiled a smuggling attempt at Multan Airport, recovering 950 grams of ice heroin from a passenger of a Dubai-bound flight, ARY News reported.

The passenger, identified as Mohammad Ramzan, had expertly concealed the heroin within the iron rods of his bag.

However, ASF personnel detected and recovered the drugs during a thorough search of his luggage.

Following the preliminary investigation, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further legal process.

Last week, the Airport Security Forces (ASF) successfully thwarted a drug smuggling bid and arrested a Dubai-bound passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The ASF officials claimed to have arrested a passenger, named Mohammad Ahsan, traveling to Dubai from Karachi airport and recovered a total of 2.28 kg of ICE heroin and 420 grams of the brown heroine from his possession.

The drug was expertly hidden in a dough-knead machine, but the ASF staffers foiled the smuggling attempts by recovering the drugs during the search for the goods.

The ASF officials after the initial investigation handed over the arrested accused along with the seized drugs to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials.