ASF foils drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airport

By Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) officials on Saturday successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested an individual at Peshawar airport, ARY News reported.

According to ASF spokesperson, the arrested individual identified as – Sheeraz – was bound to board a flight from Peshawar to Karachi, where a security official found his luggage suspicious.

The ASF personnel during the search of the luggage recovered a total of 648gms of ICE drugs which was skillfully hidden in two of his bags.

The accused was handed over to the ANF authorities along with the recovered ice heroin after preliminary investigation.

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

