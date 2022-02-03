ASF foils money laundering bid of $84,000 at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) Thursday thwarted a money laundering bid from Lahore International airport and arrested three passengers.

As per details, three Dubai-bound passengers were arrested for travelling with $84,000 and PKR Rs465,000.

Imran, Irshad and other passenger concealed the foreign and local currency in the seat of the wheelchair and handbag they were carrying.

The currency was recovered during the checking by the ASF staff at the Lahore airport. The arrested have been handed over to the Pakistan Customs for further investigation.

Separately, ASF foiled a money laundering bid from Karachi airport rounded up and rounded up an accused.

Read more: FIA starts money laundering probe against TikToker Hareem Shah

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated money laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.

According to FIA Sindh spokesperson, the probe had been launched against TiKToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act. The FIA officials also decided to write a letter to the British National Crime Agency to request the body to investigate money laundering charges against Shah.

Comments