ASF foils smuggling attempt at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a smuggling attempt and seized three kilograms of heroin from a passenger at Faisalabad Airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to an ASF spokesperson, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, Ashraf – departing from Faisalabad Airport to Sharjah – was apprehended by the ASF personnel after a three kilograms of heroin was found from his possession.

The spokesperson stated that the accused had concealed the narcotics in a sweet box. The seized heroin holds a global market value in millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the suspect and after initial investigation, the confiscated heroin and arrested individual has been transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Department.