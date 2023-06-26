ASF foils smuggling bid at Multan airport

MULTAN: Airports Security Force (ASF) foiled a drug smuggling bid in a swift action and recovered more than 2kg of ICE (Crystal methamphetamine), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the Dubai-bound passenger was apprehended by the Multan airport security officials after recovering a total of 2.433kg of Ice drug from his possession.

The suspect identified as – Rizwan – skillfully hid the drug in his clothes which was later recovered during the checking.

After the preliminary investigation, the suspect – along with the drugs – was handed over to the ANF officials for further legal process.