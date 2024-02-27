21.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

ASF seizes foreign currency, gold from Bangkok-bound passenger at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday foiled a money laundering bid at the Karachi airport by seizing foreign currency of 16mln rupees and gold jewellery from the possession of a Bangkok-bound passenger, ARY News reported.

ASF spokesperson relayed that foreign currency of Rs16 million and 251 grams of gold were confiscated from a passenger flying to Bangkok.

The man was taken into custody after recovery of the foreign currency and gold.

Read more: Money laundering bid foiled at Karachi airport

Separately, Pakistan Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency and recovered more than $23,000 from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Airport Collectorate of Customs at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi intercepted a passenger. During the search, the customs officials recovered $23,000 concealed in the shoulder bag of the accused.

The recovered foreign currency is worth more than Rs6million. He was traveling to USA via Turkish airline.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.