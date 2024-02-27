ASF seizes foreign currency, gold from Bangkok-bound passenger at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday foiled a money laundering bid at the Karachi airport by seizing foreign currency of 16mln rupees and gold jewellery from the possession of a Bangkok-bound passenger, ARY News reported.

ASF spokesperson relayed that foreign currency of Rs16 million and 251 grams of gold were confiscated from a passenger flying to Bangkok.

The man was taken into custody after recovery of the foreign currency and gold.

Separately, Pakistan Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency and recovered more than $23,000 from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Airport Collectorate of Customs at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi intercepted a passenger. During the search, the customs officials recovered $23,000 concealed in the shoulder bag of the accused.

The recovered foreign currency is worth more than Rs6million. He was traveling to USA via Turkish airline.