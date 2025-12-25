Morocco’s ASFAR handed two-game fan ban, $100,00 fine for crowd disorder

Morocco’s ASFAR Rabat have been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors and fined $100,000 after fans threw objects onto the pitch and used lasers during last month’s African Champions League clash with Egypt’s Al Ahly, the club said on Thursday.

The fine includes $20,000 for laser use, $15,000 for bottle throwing, $15,000 for ball boys entering the field during play, and $50,000 for throwing a heavy metal construction tool onto the field of play, ASFAR said in a statement.

ASFAR will serve the ban in group matches against Algeria’s JS Kabylie on January 30 and Tanzania’s Young Africans on February 3. Al Ahly lead Group B with four points from two games, ahead of Young Africans on goal difference. ASFAR sit third with one point.

Morocco’s Hakimi ready to play at Cup of Nations after injury

Morocco’s African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi has recovered from an ankle injury and is ready to play at the Africa Cup of Nations, he told a press conference.

The participation of the Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi at their home tournament had been in doubt after he hurt ankle ligaments playing for Paris St Germain against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.

There has been speculation over Achraf Hakimi’s recovery since, but the 27-year-old Hakimi was in confident mood on the eve of Sunday’s opening game.

Morocco kick off the month-long tournament against Comoros in Rabat on Sunday, although whether Achraf Hakimi will be given more time to recover remains to be seen.

“I feel good. I’m following the programme with the doctors and the coach (Walid Regragui). After that, we’ll see what the coach decides. You can ask him,” he told reporters.

“I was scared after my injury. I didn’t want to miss this Cup of Nations that we are hosting.

“I wanted to be there with the team. I don’t know when I’ll play, but I feel ready,” he added.