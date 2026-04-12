Asha Bhosle hospitalized under critical condition

On April 11, 2026, 92-year-old legendary playback vocalist Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The renowned artist experienced breathing issues and a heart attack. She is receiving critical care in the intensive care unit, and her status remains critical.

Asha Bhosle is one of the most renowned voices in Indian music history. Her hospitalization has shocked millions of ardent followers, as well as the entertainment industry. For eight decades, the Padma Vibhushan laureate—renowned for her adaptability and extraordinary endurance—has been the voice behind numerous classic Bollywood moments.

According to several reliable sources, including NDTV and the Hindustan Times, the renowned singer suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was admitted to the intensive care unit for ongoing observation after medical staff at Breach Candy Hospital attended to her immediately. Hospital officials have confirmed she is in critical condition while medical professionals work to stabilise her.

Asha Bhosle began her illustrious musical career in 1943 at the age of ten, after receiving classical music instruction from her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar. Over the course of eight decades, she has recorded approximately 12,000 songs in 20 different Indian languages. According to Guinness World Records, her voice can be heard in more than 1,000 Bollywood films, making her the most recorded singer in history.

The singer rose to fame through her collaborations with renowned music directors and her versatility across a variety of musical genres. She demonstrated unmatched vocal range in everything from upbeat pop songs to soulful ghazals. Her professional accomplishments, which solidified her status as part of India’s musical aristocracy, include seven Filmfare Awards and numerous other national honors.

She received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, from the Indian government in 2008 in recognition of her enormous contributions to Indian music and film. Her artistic brilliance was further honored in 2000 with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2011, she received additional international recognition when Guinness World Records formally acknowledged her as the most recorded musician in history.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, is currently hospitalized due to extreme exhaustion and is suffering from a chest infection. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully, everything will be well,” said her granddaughter and musician, Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai provided further clarification regarding the hospitalization, explaining that her grandmother is battling a serious chest infection in addition to cardiac issues. Despite the severity of the situation, the family’s statement expressed hope for her recovery through ongoing medical intervention.