Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Indian media

MUMBAI: Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, according to Indian media reports.

92-year-old legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The renowned artist experienced breathing issues and a heart attack.

Asha Bhosle began her illustrious musical career in 1943 at the age of ten, after receiving classical music instruction from her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar.

Over the course of eight decades, she has recorded approximately 12,000 songs in 20 different Indian languages. According to Guinness World Records, her voice can be heard in more than 1,000 Bollywood films, making her the most recorded singer in history.

The singer rose to fame through her collaborations with renowned music directors and her versatility across a variety of musical genres. She demonstrated unmatched vocal range in everything from upbeat pop songs to soulful ghazals.

Asha Bhosle’s professional accomplishments, which solidified her status as part of India’s musical aristocracy, include seven Filmfare Awards and numerous other national honors.

Asha Bhosle received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, from the Indian government in 2008 in recognition of her enormous contributions to Indian music and film. Her artistic brilliance was further honored in 2000 with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 2011, she received additional international recognition when Guinness World Records formally acknowledged her as the most recorded musician in history.