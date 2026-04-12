Asha Bhosle receives heartfelt tributes from Pakistani stars

The passing of Asha Bhosle has caused widespread mourning, with Pakistani celebrities offering the renowned Indian vocalist their sincere respects.

The announcement that an era in South Asian music was coming to an end startled both fans and musicians on Sunday.

The impact of her decades-long career was reflected in actor Ahsan Khan’s description of her passing as the “end of an era.”

The singer’s emotional depth was praised by Adnan Siddiqui, who said that her voice “had a way of filling even the quietest moments with something devastatingly human.” He added, “That same silence feels heavier today.”

Singer Ali Zafar referred to her as an “incredible artist” whose work will continue to inspire generations, while actor Ahmed Ali Butt praised her for her “immortal melodies.”

“Such voices don’t fade with time. They become a part of it,” he stated.

Bhosle’s voice transcended national boundaries and generations, according to singer Shuja Haider, who noted that “a special chapter has closed.”

Meanwhile, Yasir Hussain announced the news with a sentimental musical allusion, quoting lyrics related to the legacy of Asha Bhosle

RJ Anoushey Ashraf noted that Bhosle’s music was “in all our homes, on both sides,” during a period when artists were able to travel more freely between Pakistan and India.

“Shared music doesn’t need visas,” she said, describing it as a unique bond that keeps listeners from all around the world connected.