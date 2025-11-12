Ashes 2025: Australia face double injury scare

Australia suffered a double injury scare on Wednesday ahead of the first Ashes Test against England, with pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott both undergoing assessments, reportedly for hamstring issues.

Test spearhead Hazlewood and reserve quick Abbott both left the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during New South Wales’s Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria.

Media reports said they were being assessed for hamstring niggles, although neither Cricket Australia nor Cricket NSW confirmed the specifics of the injury concerns.

Australia are already without injured captain Pat Cummins for at least the opening Test in Perth next week, and losing Hazlewood would be a serious blow.

Scott Boland is set to replace Cummins in the attack, which also contains left-armer Mitchell Starc.

Abbott, who took 4-18 against Victoria before leaving the field, was named in Australia’s 15-man squad for Perth as a replacement quick, with uncapped Brendon Doggett the other pace option.

Following Perth, the five-Test series moves to Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

England drew 2-2 on home turf in the most recent Ashes series in 2023, but have not won in Australia since 2010-2011.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster