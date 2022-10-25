Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Ashish Nehra trends after Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s PM

Social media users brought up Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra in their posts after Rishi Sunak got elected as United Kingdom’s Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party delighted Indians. They believed that the 42-year-old resembled the veteran cricketer.

They shared two-shot pictures to prove that the British politician and the sportsman are related. Netizens jokingly congratulated the left-arm bowler in their posts too. 

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to mend its stricken finances after Liz Truss lasted just 49 days.

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after triumphing over rival contender Penny Mordaunt, who failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs.

It had become a two-way fight after Johnson dramatically aborted a comeback attempt late Sunday, failing to persuade Sunak to share power. He has maintained a deafening silence since.

Sunak, a Hindu, is the first British-Indian prime minister and, at 42, the youngest leader in more than two centuries.

