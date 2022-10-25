Ashish Nehra trends after Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s PM

Social media users brought up Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra in their posts after Rishi Sunak got elected as United Kingdom’s Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party delighted Indians. They believed that the 42-year-old resembled the veteran cricketer.

They shared two-shot pictures to prove that the British politician and the sportsman are related. Netizens jokingly congratulated the left-arm bowler in their posts too.

Congratulations! Ashish Nehra Man! What a journey its been…

From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK#RishiSunak #ashishnehra 2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K — 🇮🇳 (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022

New UK PM Rishi Sunak giving MOM award to young Virat Kohli

Haters will say this is Ashish Nehra pic.twitter.com/ej2Q0ODjCo — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring ‘IT’ home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra came long way.

From giving award to Kohli during U14s to player of Indian Cricket and Coach of Gujarat Titans and now PM of the United Kingdom.

That’s Ashish Nehra for you!#PrimeMinister #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/w3vpHYEpvt — Yuxi Chatur Chahail🇮🇳𓃵 (@Bhadra26) October 25, 2022

Rishi sunak and Ashish Nehra to be brother who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela..😅 #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/ZgnYzJnYXY — M k banjara🖤🥀 (@mahendra___xd) October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to mend its stricken finances after Liz Truss lasted just 49 days.

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives’ new leader on Monday after triumphing over rival contender Penny Mordaunt, who failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs.

It had become a two-way fight after Johnson dramatically aborted a comeback attempt late Sunday, failing to persuade Sunak to share power. He has maintained a deafening silence since.

Sunak, a Hindu, is the first British-Indian prime minister and, at 42, the youngest leader in more than two centuries.

