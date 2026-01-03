Ashish Vidyarthi gives update after being hit by speeding bike

Veteran Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi was involved in a serious road accident late Friday night near Zoo Road in Guwahati, an incident that left both him and his wife, Rupali Baruah, injured and shaken.

According to people familiar with the matter, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Baruah were crossing the road close to Zoo Tiniali around midnight when a speeding motorcycle struck them. The impact caused injuries to both the couple, while the biker also suffered serious wounds.

The accident took place shortly after dinner at a nearby restaurant, The Guwahati Address, a popular spot in the area. Locals at the scene said the collision happened suddenly, leaving little time for anyone to react. For a brief moment, it was chaos. Then help arrived.

Soon after the incident, Ashish Vidyarthi addressed concerns by reaching out on social media, assuring fans that the situation was under control. He explained that while he had escaped with only a minor injury, Rupali was kept under medical observation as a precaution. Doctors, he said, were monitoring her condition closely, and there was no cause for immediate concern.

Ashish Vidyarthi also shared an update on the biker involved in the accident, noting that the rider had regained consciousness and was responding to treatment. He expressed relief and hoped for the biker’s full recovery.

Known for his decades-long career across Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other Indian film industries, Ashish Vidyarthi has, in recent years, found a new audience beyond cinema. His food and travel vlogs, especially those exploring Assam and the Northeast, have turned him into a familiar digital face, with his YouTube channel drawing around 2.4 million subscribers.