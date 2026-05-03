Supermodel Ashley Graham has criticised the growing popularity of weight-loss medications, warning that the trend risks undoing years of progress in body positivity.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Graham described the cultural shift driven by drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy as “disheartening”, suggesting it marks a return to more restrictive beauty standards.

Ashley Graham noted that recent years had seen a strong movement towards inclusivity and self-acceptance, but believes the current trend signals a reversal. Graham said the shift feels like a setback for women who had begun to feel represented and heard.

Despite her concerns, she does not believe the rise of so-called “skinny injections” will eliminate plus-size representation entirely. She argued that such trends are cyclical and that body diversity will continue to exist in the fashion and media landscape.

Ashley Graham also reflected candidly on her personal journey after becoming a mother of three with husband Justin Ervin. She admitted that adjusting to her post-pregnancy body has been challenging, saying she is still learning to accept the changes.

Rather than focusing on appearance, Ashley Graham said she is trying to reframe her perspective by recognising what her body has achieved, particularly through motherhood.