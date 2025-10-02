'Emily in Paris' stars Ashley Park, Paul Forman break up

Hollywood stars of Netflix’s hit series ‘Emily in Paris’, Ashley Park and Paul Forman, have split after dating for two years.

As reported by foreign media, American actor Ashley Park, 34, and British-French actor Paul Forman, 31, who first met on the sets of ‘Emily in Paris’, while co-starring in the third season of the show in 2022, have broken up after two years of romance.

The development came days after Park made a solo appearance at her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez’s wedding with Benny Blanco over the past weekend, without Forman by her side. While neither of the co-stars’ reps has yet commented on the matter, insiders confirmed that the two are not romantically involved anymore.

Notably, Park and Forman first sparked relationship rumours back in October 2023, with their cosy outing at a Hollywood party.

However, neither of them confirmed the buzz until January 2024, when she went through a health scare, as her tonsillitis had developed into critical septic shock, and she expressed her gratitude to Forman in a heartfelt Instagram post. Later, they debuted their relationship on the social platform with a PDA-packed photo.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed if both of them return for the upcoming season 5 of Lily Collins-led ‘Emily in Paris’, scheduled to premiere on Netflix this December.