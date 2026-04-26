Ashley Park Spills on Intense 'Emily in Paris' Fight with Lily Collins

Ashley Park, the talented actress who plays Mindy Chen in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, has opened up about the wildest fight scene in season 5, where she smacks Lily Collins’ character Emily with croissants.

In a recent interview, Park revealed that the scene was more intense than it seemed, with the croissant leaving a noticeable mark on Collins’ face.

“It was actually interesting, because we always say that so much of our characters are inspired very much by our own friendship. Like, we’ve never had a fight like that,” Park shared, gushing about her close bond with Collins.

The actress explained that croissants are very light, so she had to throw them with force to make the scene believable. “I think the take that they use, I really chucked it at her”.

The fight scene, which was filmed in front of tourists and Park’s parents, was a memorable experience for both actresses.

Collins recalled another scene that left her and Park in tears of laughter, saying, “We couldn’t stop laughing — we were crying”.

The scene has sparked interest in the storyline, with fans eager to see how Emily and Mindy’s friendship will evolve. Emily in Paris has been renewed for a sixth season, with filming set to begin soon in Greece and Monaco.