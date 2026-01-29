Ashley Tisdale shares new connection to Hilary Duff’s sister Haylie

Haylie Duff and Ashley Tisdale delighted fans by sharing a charming glimpse into their daughters’ recent playdate after toxic mom group drama.

Haylie, the sister of Hilary Duff, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 27, to post photos of her daughter and Jupiter—the four-year-old daughter of the High School Musical star—playing together. “Under table shenanigans,” she captioned the heartfelt pictures. Ashley Tisdale, 40, later reshared the post on her own Instagram Story.

Haylie Duff, 40, shares two children, ten-year-old Ryan and seven-year-old Lulu, with her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg. Meanwhile, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and her husband, Christopher French, are parents to Jupiter and 16-month-old Emerson.

The pair’s friendship spans over a decade; in fact, Ashley Tisdale sold her former Studio City home in Los Angeles to Haylie years ago. According to Realtor, the Material Girls actress purchased the mansion from Ashley for $2.7 million in 2016.

The playdate post comes shortly after Ashley’s viral essay for The Cut titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group.” In the December 2025 piece, she wrote, “When I became a mom, I craved connection almost as much as I craved sleep. So I did what a lot of us do: I joined a mom group.”

She continued, “But here’s the thing nobody prepared me for: mom groups can turn toxic… the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behavior. I know this from personal experience.”