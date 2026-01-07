Why Ashley Tisdale walked away from a mom group she once trusted

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about a very personal fallout, and this time it has nothing to do with Hollywood.

The actor and singer has revealed why she chose to walk away from what she now calls a toxic mom group, saying the experience slowly began to feel less supportive and more like reliving high school drama.

Ashley Tisdale, best known for her Disney years, shared her experience in a recent personal essay, explaining that the group entered her life shortly after she became a mother.

At first, Tisdale felt an instant connection. These were women juggling careers, businesses, and children, much like she was. For Ashley Tisdale, it felt energizing, reassuring, and comforting. She believed she had finally found a safe circle during an overwhelming phase of motherhood.

How Ashley Tisdale Realized the Group Had Turned Toxic

Over time, Ashley Tisdale noticed a shift. Invitations to casual get-togethers became rare. Group plans happened without her.

Even when Ashley Tisdale was invited, the atmosphere felt distant and awkward, leaving her questioning where she stood.

She tried to brush it off, telling herself that life was busy and that not everything needed an explanation. Still, the pattern continued.

Eventually, Tisdale reached a breaking point. After being excluded yet again, she decided to speak up instead of staying silent. Her message was clear: the situation felt immature, uncomfortable, and emotionally draining.

The response from the group only confirmed her doubts. Attempts to smooth things over felt surface-level and inconsistent, leaving Tisdale feeling more confused than supported.

Ashley Tisdale says the dynamic stopped being healthy, at least for her. She made it clear that she does not view most of the women as bad people, but she realized that good intentions do not always create a safe environment.

For Ashley Tisdale, the constant second-guessing and emotional distance were simply too heavy to carry.

Beyond her own feelings, Tisdale says her decision was rooted in motherhood itself. She did not want to model silence or self-doubt for her daughters.

Tisdale believes that teaching children to speak up starts with parents doing the same, even when it is uncomfortable.

In the end, Ashley Tisdale walked away with a simple but powerful takeaway. Motherhood is already hard enough.