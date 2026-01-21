Ashley Tisdale's return causes excitement among fans

American actress Ashley Tisdale returned to Sharpay Evans’ world, and fans are loving every second of it.

After two decades of High School Musical first aired, the actress proved the Disney magic still lives on by reliving some of her most iconic Sharpay looks and sharing the moment on social media.

To mark the milestone, Tisdale turned the hallway of her storage unit into a playful runway, strutting in original costumes from the film.

In a video posted to Instagram, she wrote, “You can take the girl out of East High…but you can’t take Sharpay out of the girl,” while Bop To The Top played in the background.

She added another cheeky caption, “20 years and two babies later I’m still squeezing into these looks,” making it clear she’s embracing the nostalgia with humour and confidence.

Tisdale showed off three unforgettable outfits tied closely to Sharpay’s on-screen legacy.

She first appeared in the turquoise ruffled dress from Bop To The Top, paired with metallic silver heels.

Next came the pink tweed skirt suit and satin camisole, complete with Sharpay’s iconic Sidekick phone still in hand.

She closed out the video in the purple satin mini, pink ribbed tank, and silver sequin shrug worn during What I’ve Been Looking For.

Earlier that day, Tisdale also shared a carousel of throwback photos from the movies, reflecting on how little the cast knew about the impact the film would have.

She further noted, “20 years ago, we had no idea what this would turn into. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say… we’re still looking fabulous!” Other members of the cast are also marking the anniversary.

According to PEOPLE, Zac Efron said when his first film was made, “I was so young when we made High School Musical, and it was just a really great experience”.

He added, “I never could’ve imagined it would still mean so much to people 20 years later, or that a whole new generation would connect with it, and I’m grateful for that.”

Disney+ is also celebrating the moment by launching a dedicated High School Musical streaming channel from January 7 through March 4, featuring all three films, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and every season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.