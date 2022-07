LAHORE: The secretary of the Punjab Bar Council Muhammad Ashraf Rahi has been killed in a gun attack in Badami Bagh area of Lahore on late Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed that Punjab Bar Council Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Rahi was killed in a firing incident in Lahore. Slain Ashraf was going to his home in his vehicle, police added.

According to the police, two unidentified assailants gunned down Rahi and fled from the scene.

